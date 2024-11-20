Affordable, accessible education necessary to empower students: ABVP president

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Stressing the need for affordable and accessible education to empower students, ABVP national president Rajsharan Shahi on Wednesday said efforts should be taken to make education inclusive and accessible to all.

Shahi was speaking during the ABVP's central executive meeting held at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University during which discussions centered on education and societal concerns, including proposals on enhancing educational quality, tackling inflation in fees, addressing food adulteration, and the Manipur conflict, ABVP office bearers said.

These proposals will be tabled at the National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), students' wing of the BJP, from November 22-24, they added.

Shahi hailed Gorakhpur as a land of valour, highlighting its significant contributions to India's freedom struggle and cultural heritage.

He stressed the need for affordable and accessible education to empower students stating that efforts are necessary to make education inclusive and high quality.

ABVP's national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla emphasised the organisation's role in driving positive change across the country and called for collaborative efforts to restore peace in Manipur. PTI COR ABN RPA