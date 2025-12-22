Affordable education, healthcare are needs of every individual, must be decentralised: Bhagwat

Chandrapur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said affordable education and healthcare are the needs of every individual, and must be decentralised.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pandit Dindayal Cancer Hospital in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Bhagwat said cancer has a devastating impact on not just patients but also their families and urged the participation of society to serve them.

"We will not require money but time to serve the needy," he said.

Affordable education and healthcare are the needs of every individual. They have to be decentralised, Bhagwat said.

He said ailments such as cancer can be caused by anything — stress, pollution, adulterated food.

"Causes of cancer are not specific. God has given us a body, and we should use it to serve mankind. We need to take time out and not just money. Cancer patients and families require emotional strength and support. We have to ensure facilities like this cancer hospital function effectively," he said. PTI CLS MR ARU