Affordable healthcare for Delhiites is priority of government: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Ensuring timely and affordable healthcare for every resident of Delhi is a priority of the BJP government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said inaugurating a hospital in Budh Vihar in north west Delhi on Friday.

Gupta said that the healthcare system of the city will be strengthened through public-private partnership.

The chief minister also inspected the NovaNeo Hospital for newborn babies.

Extending her best wishes to the hospital management, the chief minister expressed hope that it would set a new benchmark in service, sensitivity and excellence in medical care, a statement from the Delhi CMO said.

Gupta added that the Delhi government is fully committed to expanding world-class healthcare services in the capital.

Along with government initiatives, healthcare services are also being strengthened through public–private partnerships to ensure positive and effective outcomes, the statement said.

The government aims to ensure that Delhiites do not need to travel outside the city for treatment and can access quality healthcare within their own city, she added. PTI VIT VIT APL APL