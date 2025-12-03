Affordable housing project at Tripura's Akhaura to be completed by May 2026: official

Agartala, Dec 3 (PTI) The affordable housing project at Akhaura near Agartala will be completed by May 2026, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The foundation stone for Light House Projects in six states, including the one at Akhaura, was laid in 2021 by PM Narendra Modi. Barring Akhura, the projects in the five other states have been completed.

As part of the projects, houses are being built with shortlisted alternative technologies suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region for economically weaker sections.

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is the nodal agency of the Light House Project. It has engaged a construction firm to complete the work, but it got delayed because of various reasons," state Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh said.

"The project fell short of funds because additional pilling was required to be carried out, which was not included in the original DPR. Besides, there were issues regarding labour and materials. Because of the lack of funds, the construction agency had slowed the work. Now, the issue has been resolved as the Centre sanctioned an additional fund of Rs 40 crore following persuasion of Chief Minister Manik Saha," he said.

Singh said the top officials of the construction company recently visited the state and assured that the project will be completed by May.

He said of the 500 beneficiaries, around 450 have paid the full amount for the flats.