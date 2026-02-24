'Affordable world-class healthcare for all' should be mission: President

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) 'Affordable world-class healthcare for all' should be everyone’s mission, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ campaign, organised by P D Hinduja Hospital, at an event in Mumbai’s Lok Bhavan.

“I am confident that India will gain prestige as a global healthcare destination,” Murmu said.

She asked private hospitals and medical institutes to keep in mind social responsibility along with healthcare.

Murmu arrived in Mumbai Tuesday afternoon for a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

She was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Mayor Ritu Tawde. PTI SM VT VT