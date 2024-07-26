Afgan-based drug cartel busted in Delhi, foreign national held

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) An Afghanistan-based drug cartel was busted in Delhi’s Lajpath Nagar with the recovery of heroin worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Friday.

An Afghan national, identified as Hasan Reza (43), has also been apprehended, they said.

Over 500 grams of heroin, worth about Rs 1 crore, from his possession, they said.

"We received information about Reza and conducted a raid in the Lajpat Nagar area. During the search, we recovered 512 grams of heroin from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

Reza had hid the heroin in a juice packet, he said.

Police further said that Reza is a member of an international drug trafficking group and has been staying in India for the past seven years. PTI MHS BM NSM NB