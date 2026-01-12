Afghan charge d'affaires meets external affairs ministry official

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The new charge d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi on Monday held talks with a senior official of the external affairs ministry that focused on boosting bilateral economic ties.

Noor Ahmad Noor is the first senior official appointed by the Taliban set-up to the Afghan embassy in India since the group captured power in Kabul in August 2021.

His meeting with Anand Prakash, the external affairs ministry's pointperson for Afghanistan, largely focused on expansion of trade and facilitation of visa processes.

These details were shared on social media by the Afghan embassy.

It said the two sides held discussions on bilateral political and economic relations, the expansion of trade, facilitation of visa processes and issues faced by Afghan traders, students, and Afghan nationals residing in India.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening Afghanistan-India relations and expanding bilateral cooperation and engagement," it said.

There was no official word on the meeting from the Indian side.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up.