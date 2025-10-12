Afghan Foreign Minister conferred Hadith degree by Darul Uloom

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, was today conferred a Master’s degree in Hadith (sayings of the Prophet) at a ceremony at the famed Islamic institute Darul Uloom, Deoband.

The mohtamim (rector) of Darul Uloom, Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, presented the degree to the visiting minister in the presence of several Islamic scholars and teachers in the central hall of the library.

Muttaqi kissed the rector’s forehead and said it was a great honour to visit the institute, which has played an important role in the promotion of Islamic teaching in the South Asian region.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the teachers and students of Darul Uloom. He visited various faculties of the seminary and interacted with teachers.

The Afghan foreign minister is on a six-day visit to India aimed at further strengthening ties between India and Afghanistan. India has already agreed to upgrade its mission in Kabul and has promised to provide economic assistance for various development projects.

Over the past two decades, India has provided more than two billion dollars in aid to Afghanistan for reconstruction and rebuilding. India has also presented five ambulances to strengthen the medical system in the landlocked nation, which is facing a severe economic crisis.