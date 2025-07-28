Afghan man seriously injured in attack by 3 men in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) A man from Afghanistan, who used to sell blankets on streets in Nagpur city, was seriously injured after being attacked by three persons, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Yadav Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police station limits on Sunday night and the Afghan national was identified by police as Faheem Khan alias Mamtoor Margak.

Officials of the Yashodhara Nagar police station said three men, one Ajay Chavan and his friends Rishi and Mayank, assaulted Margak with a cement block after a heated argument over some issue.

Chavan allegedly called the Afghan national a "terrorist" during the fight, they said.

Margak, who had past money dealings with Chavan, was hit on the head and is now in critical condition, said the officials.

Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused trio.

Further investigation was underway. PTI COR RSY