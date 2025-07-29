Afghan man seriously injured in attack by three men in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A man from Afghanistan, who used to sell blankets on streets in Nagpur city, was critically injured after three persons allegedly attacked him following an argument, with one of them calling him a "terrorist", police said.

The incident took place in Yadav Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police station limits on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

Three men -- Ajay Chavan and his friends Rishi and Mayank -- allegedly assaulted Faheem Khan alias Mamtoor Margak with a cement block after a heated argument over some issue, officials from the Yashodhara Nagar police station said.

Chavan allegedly called the Afghan national a "terrorist" during the fight, they said.

Margak, who had past money dealings with Chavan, was hit on the head and is now in critical condition, the officials said.

Police have registered a case and were searching for the three accused, they said.

