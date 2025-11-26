Afghan minister Azizi's visit was very successful and productive: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The MEA said Wednesday that a range of meetings took place during the "successful and productive" visit of Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi to India, which saw "very good outcomes".

When asked about the appointment of an Indian envoy in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was looking into the functions and requirements of it.

Azizi visited India along with a trade delegation from November 19-25.

A "range of meetings" took place during his visit to India, which saw "very good outcomes", he told reporters at his weekly media briefing here.

The MEA spokesperson said the visit was a very "successful one and productive one".

A day earlier the MEA said his visit reflected the "strong commitment" of both sides to deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation in trade, economy and investments.

"India remains committed to working closely with Afghanistan to advance this economic partnership in a manner that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries," the MEA said.

During the visit, Azizi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both the ministers discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and people to people exchanges.

The Afghan minister also held delegation-level talks with the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. They discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity and capacity-building.

"They announced the initiation of the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors. Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment, and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors," it said.

India and Afghanistan will depute commercial representatives at their respective embassies and will institutionalise a joint chamber of commerce and industry, the MEA said.

The Afghan minister also met Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada during his visit, Jaiswal said.

Azizi also visited the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF), where several Afghan traders have set up stalls. He interacted with various exhibitors and toured the cultural display at the trade fair, he said.

His delegation held meetings with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL).

They discussed modalities for the long-term supply of agricultural products, medicines and other essential commodities to Afghanistan, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters at the Afghan Embassy here on Monday, Azizi said a commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to arrive in India in a month's time, and asserted that Kabul wants to boost bilateral trade to "much more" than USD 1 billion.

Azizi said there is potential and strong will from both sides when it comes to private investment.

He also said that during his visit, several issues like visas, both for commerce and medical purposes, air and land corridors for trade transit, and the Chabahar port were discussed. PTI KND SKY SKY