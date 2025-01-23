Afghan staying illegally in India since 2007 gets 11-month jail sentence

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) A court here has sentenced an Afghanistan national to 11 months in jail for staying in India illegally.

Habibullah Prang (38) was convicted under Indian Penal Code, Passports Act and Foreigners Act by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) KS Zanwar on Wednesday. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

The court directed the prosecution to take deportation action against the accused, if he is not required in any other case, after he serves the 11-month sentence.

Prang was arrested on February 22 last year, and the period he has spent in jail will be set off.

Prang, originally from Paktia in Afghanistan, was booked by Mumbai Crime Branch after he was found to be staying illegally in Wadala in the metropolis since 2007.

He had obtained PAN card and driving licence under the name Zaheer Ali Khan after submitting forged documents, as per police. PTI AVI BNM