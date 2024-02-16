Afghan territory should not be used for training and sheltering terrorists: Dy NSA Misri

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, especially by individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council including those from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), India's Deputy NSA Vikram Misri said on Friday.

Misri's reference to the two Pakistan-based terrorist groups in an address at a conclave in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek came against the backdrop of New Delhi's apprehensions over the possibility of LeT and JeM using Afghan soil to launch attacks on India.

The deputy NSA also flagged concerns over trafficking of drugs calling it a "serious menace" for the region and that the recent seizures of large drug shipments are a worrisome trend.

India's immediate priorities for Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities, he said.

The regional security dialogue on Afghanistan comprised the secretaries and NSAs of Iran, India, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

In his remarks, Misri said any instability in Afghanistan is a threat to the whole region.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

Misri also invited Central Asian nations to utilise the Chabahar port as well as the Shaheed Bahesti terminal at the port for maritime trade with India and other countries of the world. He also called for inclusion of Chabahar port within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and make this a "reality".

The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Misri said it is equally important to create economic opportunities, empower the people to be self-reliant and self-sufficient, and re-build Afghanistan's economy.

To this end, India has continued its trade relations with Afghanistan.

Tariff concessions under SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area) continue to be provided to Afghan traders.

Misri said a 'humanitarian air corridor' between Delhi and Kabul has been created.

He said New Delhi has been "consistent and steadfast" with its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

As a contiguous neighbour, India has legitimate economic and security interests in Afghanistan, he said.

The deputy NSA also described drug trafficking as a serious menace for the region and noted that recent seizures of large shipments of drugs are a worrisome trend.

In his address at the sixth regional dialogue of secretaries of security councils and NSAs on Afghanistan, Misri said India is partnering with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to provide humanitarian assistance, especially to women who are benefiting from drug rehabilitation programmes in the troubled country.

Under this partnership, India has supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food kits, blankets, medical aid etc to UNODC in Kabul, he said.

India had hosted the third regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi in November 2021.

On terrorism, Misri said India's collective approach has been articulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2593.

He emphasised that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, specifically, terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including those belonging to LeT and JeM.

It is well established that any instability in Afghanistan is a threat to the whole region, he said.

Misri said India's ties with the Afghan people date back centuries and are historic and civilizational.

Elaborating on India's approach towards Afghanistan, he said development is a fundamental human right and New Delhi believes in working with the international community and like-minded actors for the welfare of the Afghan people.

India has presence in almost 500 projects in Afghanistan spread across each of the 34 provinces in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building, he said.

India has invested more than USD 3 billion for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

Misri said India has till now supplied nearly 50,000 tons of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid.

In view of the urgent UN appeals. India also supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion, he added. PTI MPB ZMN