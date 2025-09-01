Afghanistan quake: Jaishankar assures aid to affected people during call with Afghan counterpart

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) India has started delivering relief materials for earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assuring his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi of more supplies.

Over 800 people were killed and more than 2,500 were injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1,000 family tents today in Kabul," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

He said 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by the Indian mission from Kabul to Kunar.

"Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," Jaishankar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Modi said on X.

"India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," he said. PTI MPB RHL