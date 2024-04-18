AFMS, IIT-K ink MoU to develop tech to address health issues faced by soldiers in difficult terrains

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) joined hands with IIT-Kanpur on Thursday to undertake research and develop new technologies to address health problems faced by soldiers in difficult terrains.

The MoU between the two sides was signed by Director General, AFMS, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, and Officiating Director, IIT-Kanpur, Prof. S Ganesh, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Under this MoU, they will team up to "undertake research and develop new technologies to address health problems faced by soldiers in difficult terrains", it said.

IIT-Kanpur will also provide technical expertise for developing AI diagnostic models at Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine established in Armed Forces Medical College, which is first of its kind amongst medical colleges in India, the statement said.

Under the ambit of this MoU, faculty exchange programme, joint academic activities and development of training modules will also be planned.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Singh informed that AFMS is dedicated to provide the highest level of medical care to soldiers and collaboration with institutes of national importance like IITs is a significant step towards this commitment.

Prof. Ganesh emphasised the need for inter-professional collaboration and utilisation of advanced technologies like computational medicine and AI in healthcare. PTI KND AS AS