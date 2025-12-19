Africa to play key role in future global economy, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Africa would play a key role in the future global economy, and the country that actively partners with the continent would emerge as a global leader.

He also said the world is moving towards the fifth industrial revolution, which is driven by innovation, data and artificial intelligence (AI) and Indians today are the largest contributors in the field of AI.

Speaking at the Annual World Hindu Economic Forum Conference 2025 here, Fadnavis said Hinduism is not merely a method of worship but a complete way of life, a system of thought and an organised civilisational framework that has enabled Indian culture to survive continuously for thousands of years.

"Africa would play a key role in the future global economy, and the country that actively partners with Africa would emerge as a global leader. India's relations with African nations are strong, and many African countries look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a trusted leader," he said.

"India's strong ties with African nations and the trust built under the leadership of PM Modi will enable India to play a crucial role in this process," he said.

Urging Indian entrepreneurs to focus on Africa, he said the continent has abundant natural resources and raw materials essential for new technologies.

"If manufacturing expands in Africa with India's participation, it can bring a major shift in the global economy, with India playing a leading role," he said.

He also mentioned that Papua New Guinea had invited India to participate in gas exploration, calling it a result of India's civilisational approach of influencing the world through ideas, not force.

On the occasion, he announced that a major facility will soon be set up in Mumbai to host representatives from 54 African nations.

Innovation has always been an integral part of Indian thinking, Fadnavis said and pointed out that astronomy, mathematics and science in the Vedic and pre-Vedic periods were comparable to modern technological advancements.

"Innovation is not new to India; it is part of our civilisational DNA," he said.

He noted that the world is moving towards the fifth industrial revolution, which is driven by innovation, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Today, Indians are the largest contributors in the field of artificial intelligence on platforms like GitHub," Fadnavis said.

AI and data are bringing transformative changes in agriculture, manufacturing and the services sector, and India has the capability to fully leverage these opportunities, he said.

India is already at the forefront in AI and data.

Citing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he said Indians are expected to become the world's largest group of developers by 2030.

"AI is bringing fundamental changes across industries, and India has the talent to lead this transformation," he added.

According to him, India's cultural pride is not based on myths, but on historical and scientific evidence, he said.

"Our responsibility today is to strengthen this pride with self-confidence and take it to new heights in the modern era," he said.

Referring to Chanakya's principle that "the foundation of dharma lies in economic strength", the CM said prosperous nations are the ones that shape the world order.

"Therefore, it is essential for India to establish itself as a strong economic power," he said.

"Hinduism is not merely a method of worship but a complete way of life, a system of thought and an organised civilisational framework that has enabled Indian culture to survive continuously for thousands of years," he said.

While many ancient civilisations disappeared, the Indus-Hindu civilisation continues even today. Evidence-based studies show this cultural continuity dates back nearly 10,000 years, he said.

Emphasising the importance of technology transfer, CM Fadnavis said India is steadily becoming self-reliant in the technology sector as well.

He said India's worldview, rooted in Hindu ethics, inspires global trust.

"India has never conquered the world through aggression, but through the strength of its ideas," he said.

Platforms like the World Hindu Economic Forum can play an important role in bringing together various stakeholders and helping India increase its share in global trade to 20 per cent, Fadnavis said.

"The journey will not stop until India once again emerges as a 'vishwaguru' (world leader)," he added.

"India is focusing on domestic manufacturing and developing technology through Indian companies. While some countries relied on reverse engineering, India has the ability to understand technology and become self-reliant," he said.

During the event, the Bangur Group of Shree Cement submitted a letter of intent to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said the investment reflected industry's confidence in the state's development. PTI MR NP