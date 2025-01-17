African baboon dies in Delhi zoo, third animal death in as many weeks

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A female African baboon has died at the Delhi Zoo, the third animal fatality at the facility in as many weeks, officials said on Thursday.

The National Zoological Park, commonly known as Delhi Zoo, reported that the baboon named "Chintu", which appeared lethargic earlier in the day, was shifted to the veterinary hospital after it started shivering.

An official said the animal died later in the day.

"The cause of death is not yet confirmed. We are awaiting the report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly," said zoo director Sanjeet Kumar.

Recently, a white tiger cub and a one-horned rhinoceros at the zoo have died.

A senior zoo official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cold weather may have been a factor for the deaths. "The baboon's activity level had dropped and shivering indicated that it was unwell," the official said.

The zoo had four baboons. With the death of "Chintu" only three are left now.

On January 2, the zoo lost a male one-horned rhinoceros named "Dharmendra" to "acute haemorrhagic enteritis," a life-threatening intestinal condition caused by parasites, toxins, or bacterial infections. The aminal arrived at the zoo in September 2024 as part of a breeding programme. The zoo now has only one female rhinoceros.

Four days earlier, a nine-month-old white tiger cub died. Post-mortem revealed "traumatic shock and acute pneumonia" as the causes of the death.

The Delhi Zoo, established in 1959, is considered a 'model' zoo for the country, housing over 96 species of animals and birds. PTI NSM NSD NSD NSD