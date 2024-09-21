African delegates visit PRAYAG centre for insights on India's river rejuvenation strategies

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delegates from Africa, accompanied by a GIZ team, visited the PRAYAG real-time monitoring centre here for the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, gaining first-hand insights into India's advanced river management strategies.

The tour of the centre was hosted on Friday by Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), who highlighted the platform's role in tracking key Namami Gange projects, environmental flows (EFlow), and the Ganga Geo Portal.

The discussions delved into the five key pillars of the NMCG, with a particular focus on innovative technologies, such as solar-powered sewage treatment plants (STPs), according to a post on X by NMCG on Saturday.

The PRAYAG (Platform for Real-time Analysis of Yamuna and Ganga) platform, a central tool in monitoring water quality and the progress of various rejuvenation projects, stood out as an example of India's commitment to sustainable river management, the post said.

The NMCG officials engaged with the African delegation and the GIZ team in a fruitful exchange about enhancing cooperation and sharing knowledge, highlighting the shared global challenge of river restoration, according to the post.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work.

"This visit has strengthened our collective vision for river rejuvenation and sustainable solutions to ensure the long-term health of our rivers," said Srivastava.

The interaction further emphasised the importance of adopting new technologies and innovative approaches under the Namami Gange mission, with hopes for expanding international collaborations in river rejuvenation efforts, the NMCG's post added. PTI UZM RPA