African national held in 2023 drug seizure case

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an African-origin man from Navi Mumbai in a 2023 drug seizure case, an official said.

The accused had come to India in 2018 and was staying in the country even after his visa expired, the official said.

The exact nationality of the accused was not disclosed.

The NCB Mumbai unit had busted an international drug syndicate in October 2023 by seizing 4,970 MDMA pills, sourced from the Netherlands.

During the investigation, the accused's role came to light and he was put under surveillance before his arrest on Wednesday from his residence, the official said.

Details of multiple international and domestic bank accounts were collected from him and further probe was on. PTI DC KRK