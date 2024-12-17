African national held in Nuh with smack worth Rs 31 lakh

Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) The police in Haryana's Nuh have arrested an African national with smack worth about Rs 31 lakh in the international market, officials said on Tuesday.

Chijioke, a native of West Africa presently living in Delhi's Vikaspuri, was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team while he was coming to sell drugs in the Nuh area on a scooter, police said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and The Foreigners Act at the Sadar Tauru police station.

According to Tauru CIA in-charge Mahender Singh, Chijioke was nabbed from near the KMP bridge on Sohna road after the agency received a tip-off that Chijioke would come to the area to sell drugs.

The CIA team also recovered a packet containing 285.42 gm of smack from his possession, Singh said.

"The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 31 lakh in international market. The accused did not have a valid passport. We are questioning him to find out how he got involved in drugs trade," Singh added. PTI COR ARI ARI