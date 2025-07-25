African national held with narcotics in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested an African national and seized 15.22 gm of MDMA, 15.34 gm of cocaine and Rs 3,120 cash from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Fasija, a citizen of Dakar, Senegal, came to India on a business visa in March 2024, police said, adding that an FIR was registered against him at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he purchased the drugs from another foreign national in Delhi and was going to sell them in Gurugram to make a profit, police said.

"The drugs have been seized and we are questioning the accused,” a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said. PTI COR ARI