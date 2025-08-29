African swine fever confirmed in Karnataka pig farm; 57 pigs culled as 'preventive measure'

Chikkabalapura (Karnataka), Aug 29 (PTI) African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed at a pig farm in Hebbari village of Chintamani taluk, prompting authorities to cull 57 pigs as a preventive measure, sources in the Animal Husbandry Department said on Friday.

Laboratory tests confirmed the infection after around 100 pigs reportedly died at the farm since August 19.

Blood samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal tested positive for ASF, prompting immediate containment measures, sources said.

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry officials have banned the movement of pigs from the affected farm.

“African swine fever is highly contagious among domestic and wild pigs and has no specific treatment. Pigs within a one-kilometre radius of the affected site will be culled to prevent spread. The disease does not transmit to humans, and there is no need for panic,” a senior officer in the Animal Husbandry Department said.

The incident in Chintamani taluk also involved the discovery of hundreds of dead pigs in a pond.

The carcasses, confirmed to have ASF through blood tests, were reportedly dumped in the pond by pig owners, "contaminating the water and causing a foul odor in the area." Officials, including the taluk police inspector, Panchayat authorities, veterinary officers, and health officials, visited the site.

Operations are underway to remove the carcasses using an earthmover and decontaminate the pond.

Police have recommended legal action against the owners for "negligence".

The taluk police inspector reassured the public that ASF does not spread to humans or other animals and urged residents not to panic.

The focus remains on safely disposing of carcasses and sanitising the locality to prevent further health risks, he said.

ASF is a highly fatal viral infection in pigs, spread through contact with infected animals or contaminated materials. There is currently no vaccine. Similar outbreaks and pig deaths have been reported in other parts of India and globally, prompting strict containment and culling measures.