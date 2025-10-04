African swine fever outbreak reported in Kerala village

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) An outbreak of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious and deadly swine disease, has been reported at a farm in Kumarakom village panchayat in Kottayam district, authorities said on Saturday.

The area within a one-kilometre radius of the affected farm has been declared a disease-affected zone, while the 10-km radius around it has been declared a disease surveillance area by the district collector, they said.

The District Collector has directed strict precautionary measures in all parts of the district in response to the outbreak, an official statement said.

Distribution of pork and operations of shops selling it in affected areas have to be suspended until further notice, it said.

The transport of pork, pigs, and feed to and from the infected area has been temporarily banned.

Steps will be taken to cull all pigs in the affected farm and those located within an one-kilometer radius of it as per the guidelines of the central government, officials said.

A rapid response team has been ordered to be formed to coordinate related matters, they added.