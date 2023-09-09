African Union joins G20, all member countries accept Modi's proposal

New Delhi: The African Union on Saturday joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the global south to the elite group of world's top economies.

"With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20," Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table.