After 100-day programme, Fadnavis sets 150-day target before govt departments

Ahilyanagar, May 6 (PTI) After giving a 100-day programme to all departments in the government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave another 150-day programme to suggest action plan in the areas of 'Viksit Maharashtra', e-governance and service-related reforms.

Fadnavis said the details of the action plan will be announced on Wednesday.

"The 150-day programme will be based on three aspects --- Viksit Maharashtra, improvement related to e-governance and services related administrative reforms," Fadnavis said.

The departments should state their policy on Viksit Maharashtra in 2029, 2035 and 2047, the CM added.

Fadnavis said the 150-day programme is aimed at giving better services to people.

He said the 100-day programme announced by the government received good response from different departments. The CM said 12,500 government offices were involved in the exercise. PTI PR NP