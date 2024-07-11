After 13 years, Delhi govt increases PUC certificate charges

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The charges for two and three wheelers has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80, and for four wheeler from Rs 80 to Rs 100, he said in a statement.

Gahlot said the charges of PUC certificates for diesel vehicles has been revised from Rs 100 to Rs 140. The Delhi government is committed to maintaining the city's air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards, he said.