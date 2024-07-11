After 13 years, Delhi govt increases PUC certificate charges for vehicles

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The charges for petrol, CNG or LPG (including bio fuel) two and three wheelers has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80 and for four wheelers from Rs 80 to Rs 110, he said in a statement.

Gahlot said the charges of PUC certificates for diesel vehicles has been revised from Rs 100 to Rs 140.

The new rates will be effective as soon as it is notified by the government , he said.

The Delhi government is committed to maintaining the city's air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards, he said.

It was a long-pending demand of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, the minister said.

"Considering the request from the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and the fact that pollution checking rates have not been revised since 2011, the Delhi government has announced increasing the rates for pollution checking of vehicles in Delhi," he said.

This revision is necessary to ensure that pollution checking stations can continue to operate efficiently and provide quality services to the public, he added.

The association was advocating for an increase in pollution checking fees. Its representatives had last month met Gahlot with the demand to revise the rates.