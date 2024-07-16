After 16 years on run, man held for killing wife over extramarital affair

Noida, Jul 16 (PTI) Noida Police has apprehended a man who was on the run for 16 years after allegedly killing his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair, officials here said on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old accused who hailed from Bihar was held from Punjab on Monday, the officials said.

"Sanjay Kurmi, a resident of Mari village in Nalanda district, Bihar, had been on the run since December 5, 2008. He was wanted in connection with the murder of his wife, whom he suspected of having an extramarital affair," a Noida Police spokesperson said.

Kurmi allegedly killed his wife by striking her head with a pressure cooker and strangling her, the spokesperson said.

The FIR in the case was lodged in 2008 at Noida Phase 2 police station under section 302 (murder), the police said.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the information leading to arrest of the murder accused who had been living in various disguises across different states, they added.

"Following relentless efforts, the Noida Phase 2 police station team nabbed him on Monday from Amritsar district in Punjab," the spokesperson said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway. PTI KIS RPA