After 17 years, Delhi Police arrests murder-rape accused from moving train

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A murder and rape accused, absconding for 17 years, was apprehended from a moving train in Maharashtra and brought to Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Md Alam (43). He was wanted in a 2008 murder case in Bihar where he along with his five associates stabbed a man to death, police said.

A murder case was registered against Alam on October 30, 2008, but he managed to evade arrest, a senior police officer said.

In 2021, Alam's daughter accused him of raping her and filed a complaint against him in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.

However, he jumped interim bail granted on February 28, 2023, and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December of that year, police said.

Following tip-off received on May 6, a police team boarded the Shramik Express at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh and began an intense search on the moving train that lasted three to four hours, a senior police officer said.

"After scanning coach after coach, the accused was finally located and arrested at Jalgaon Junction. The operation, covering over 1,100 km in 20 hours, was carried out with meticulous planning and determination," the officer said.

Over the years, Alam changed his identity, appearance and locations multiple times. He moved across Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra to evade arrest. Police said he has several addresses and kept altering his mobile numbers to avoid surveillance.

At the time of this arrest, he was on his way to Valsad in Gujarat, the officer said.

The Bihar Police were informed of Alam's arrest, and he was brought to Delhi after being presented before a local court in Maharashtra. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG