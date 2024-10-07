After 17 years, two held for killing man in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two people were arrested from Ayodhya on Monday who were on the run for nearly 17 years after allegedly killing a man here, police said.

The accused were identified as Gobind and Sitaram Das, police said.

Mahavir Singh was shot dead on June 6, 2007. A case was registered at the Nawabganj police station, Gonda's Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said.

Gobind and Das had been evading arrest for nearly 17 years by frequently changing their names and appearances, he said.

Jaiswal said a warrant for their arrest had been issued by the court of an Additional Civil Judge here and the police had also announced a reward of Rs 15,000 each for information leading to their capture.

Police apprehended Sitaram from Ramkot, recovering related documents from his residence. Sitaram had previously filed a petition in the High Court in 2011 to quash the charges against him, which was denied.

The second accused, Gobind, was arrested from Lakshman Kila, where documents relevant to the case were also found.

"Both suspects were brought to Gonda and presented before the remand magistrate, who ordered them to be sent to Gonda District Jail," he added.