After 2 years delay, Delhi to notify women-friendly amendments to MTP Act

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi will soon notify women-friendly amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approving the city government's proposal in this regard, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

However, Saxena expressed "grave displeasure" and "surprise" that the matter was presented for approval after a lapse of more than two years, they added.

In a statement, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it appears that LG Saxena has not been informed that till date, apart from Odisha, "neither any BJP-ruled state nor any non-BJP-ruled state has issued notification regarding the revised statutory forms of the amended MTP Act, 2021.

Saxena directed the health department to ascertain the lapses leading to the "inordinate delay" in processing the matter and asked to assign the responsibility and exercise caution in the future, the Raj Niwas officials said.

"The LG has approved the proposal of the Delhi government's Department of Health and Family Welfare for issuance of notification regarding the statutory forms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 that provide for universal access for women to comprehensive abortion care and termination of certain pregnancies by registered medical practitioners (RMPs)," an official said.

The communication for notifying the Act was mailed by the Centre to the Delhi government in December 2021, he added.

The Act was amended by the Centre in 2021, after which the opinion of only one RMP is required up to 20 weeks of gestation and of two RMPs to terminate pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation under special circumstances. The amended Act provided for the constitution of a medical board for granting permission to terminate pregnancy beyond 24 weeks under circumstances to be decided by it.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed in 2021 that the forms for the documentation of medical termination of pregnancy (which were earlier issued in terms of the MTP Act, 1971) were updated in consonance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act and Rules, 2021.

The ministry had directed the states and Union territories to notify Forms 1, 2 and 3 in the official gazette under the MTP Regulations, the official explained.

The amendments carried out in Form 1 (RMP Opinion Form) require the name, qualifications and address of only one RMP and the words "married woman" have been replaced with "woman" and the word "husband" has been replaced with "partner".

In Form 2, which stipulates the regulations, three additional sub-heads regarding the duration of pregnancy have been added, and the reasons for termination of pregnancy have been divided into A, B and C categories, depending on the number of weeks of gestation.

Form 3 concerns the admission register in which a phrase has been added for pregnancy beyond 24 weeks and which says that the names of the medical board members have to be mentioned.

The LG was informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare's proposal regarding the notification of the statutory forms has been endorsed by the health minister and approved by the chief minister. Reacting to the development, Bharadwaj said Saxena's note had not reached his office yet. "However, like earlier occasions contents of official note have been leaked to media. So my response is based on assumption that media got the contents from some Senior Government officials working at LG office. Though it’s a prevalent practice to leak official notes to media/social media, it becomes important because this note must have been written to Chief Minister, and he is in Vipassana and not in Delhi, so this note cannot reach its intended recipient in any situation," he said. Bharadwaj said that the displeasure expressed by LG Saxena is taken in "good spirits" and it goes further in firming this government’s resolve to be ahead of all other states/Union territories including all the states ruled by the BJP. "In the instant matter, the government of NCT of Delhi is behind just one state -- government of Odisha in issuing notification of the said statutory forms. The intention of Hon’ble Lt Governor regarding women is commendable and I would like to assure him regarding this Government’s commitment towards providing affordable and quality healthcare for all the citizens," he said. "I would request Hon’ble LG to use his good office for advising the governments of all the states, apart from Odisha, to expedite the issuance of the said notification," the Delhi health minister said.

Bharadwaj also said he was awaiting a strong action against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for not complying to his directions in the matter of alleged Burari Hospital sexual harassment. PTI SLB KVK KVK