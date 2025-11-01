After 2014 India built strong global identity under PM Modi: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India, which once faced an identity crisis, is now emerging as a major global power through strong and visionary leadership.

"A strong and effective leadership is one that can change the world's perception of a nation. For the past 11 years, India has been witnessing such leadership," he said.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by Samsung Innovation Campus at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, where certificates were handed over to around 1,300 students from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and other technical institutes, an official statement said.

He said before 2014 India was going through an identity crisis, marked by corruption and a declining global image, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has successfully built a strong global identity through developmental and welfare programmes.

Initiatives like Startup India, Stand-Up India, and Digital India have helped the nation become the world's fourth-largest economy, he said, adding that this change didn't happen overnight, it came through continuous, and coordinated efforts at every level.

The chief minister urged youth to focus on innovation and emerging technologies that improve ease of living. "Technology can be a powerful tool for development. It must be used to simplify and enrich people's lives," he said.

He noted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises on technology and skill development, and if implemented effectively, it could bring transformative change.

Aligning with NEP's vision, the Uttar Pradesh government, in partnership with Tata Technologies, has launched a programme to link students from over 150 ITIs with modern vocational training, the statement said.

"Many people have made it a habit to blame the system instead of fixing their own shortcomings. Success lies in finding solutions, not in blame," he said encouraging students to develop a problem-solving mindset.

"Everyone complains about traffic jams, but many violate traffic rules themselves. Rules are made for safety and order. If we follow them, there will be no chaos," he reiterated.

He also expressed concern over people's carelessness in following basic safety norms like wearing helmets or seat belts.

Turning to environmental issues, he said that the world is facing a grave ecological crisis and Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. Despite government initiatives, people still burn stubble and dump waste irresponsibly, such habits worsen pollution, he added.

Earlier, cleanliness and waste management were taken up collectively in villages and towns, he said and added that a society that depends solely on the government becomes weak and regressive.

The chief minister urged industries and institutions to partner to provide internship opportunities to students, stressing that practical knowledge is essential along with theoretical learning.

"Within India, Uttar Pradesh has nearly 50-60 per cent of the state's workforce comprising young people. By receiving updated training, they can become self-reliant and strengthen the economy," Adityanath said.

According to the statement, the state government is rapidly implementing the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, under which 2 crore youth are being given tablets and smartphones.

"Samsung has established its largest plant in Noida. India is now the largest user of mobile phones and the internet globally. Fifty-five percent of the country’s mobile phones and 60 per cent of electronic devices are made in Uttar Pradesh. This shows the vast opportunities available here for youth," Adityanath said.

"Remember, a country that focuses on innovation, research and development will emerge as a global superpower," he said, wishing the students training under the Samsung Innovation Campus a bright future.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park lauded the rapid development taking place in the state under Adityanath and said Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub.

"Keeping this in view, Samsung has set up a world-class manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh," he noted.

Park also said that India is not only one of the fastest-growing economies but also home to the world's largest number of young minds.

"Through the Samsung Innovation Campus, 5,000 youth in the state are being trained this year,” he added. PTI NAV OZ OZ