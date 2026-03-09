After 35 years, Mizoram assembly adopts fresh resolution on Mizo language recognition

Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a fresh resolution seeking the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, more than three decades after the first legislative move was taken in this regard.

Moving the resolution, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the demand for its recognition has garnered widespread consensus across the state's socio-political spectrum.

He said that the Mizo language, if included in the Eighth Schedule, would provide several transformative advantages.

The fresh move is considered a stepped-up effort to include the Mizo language, which is the "lingua franca" of various Mizo tribes, in the 8th Schedule, consisting of 22 languages.

The first resolution for the recognition of the language was adopted on March 23, 1991.

The minister clarified that this latest step does not discard the previous resolution but serves to amplify the state's voice, ensuring the demand reaches the Central government with renewed urgency.

Major NGOs, including Young Mizo Association (YMA), which passed its own supportive resolution in 1996, and various ethnic Mizo organisations in the state, remained steadfast in their backing, he said.

The move has also received strong support from Chakma and Bru organisations, signalling a rare moment of total ethnic unity on the linguistic front, Vanlalthlana said.

"Members of Parliament from Mizoram would be permitted to speak in their mother tongue on the floor of the House, allowing more precise and impactful representation of state issues," he said.

The minister said that Mizo students would be eligible to appear for premier Central Service examinations, including the IAS, IPS, and IES, using the Mizo language.

The inclusion will also boost literary expansion as the Mizo language would receive dedicated support from the National Translation Mission and the National Book Trust, facilitating the translation of Mizo literature into other Indian languages, he said.

Vanlalthlana said that inclusion would unlock specialised resources and research initiatives from the Sahitya Akademi and the Central Institute of Indian Languages, he said.

The minister further said that the requirement for Mizo translators and interpreters in the Parliament would generate significant employment opportunities.

Furthermore, state broadcasters like All India Radio and Doordarshan would be empowered to expand their Mizo-language programming, he said.

According to the minister, several larger ethnic groups have submitted applications for their languages to be included in the Eighth Schedule, and currently, there are 38 languages across the country vying for a spot in the Eighth Schedule.

"The state government believes a fresh, unified resolution will create the necessary political voice to stand out among competing regional demands," he said.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the Assembly after a deliberation by one member each from ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties -- the Mizo National Front, Congress and the BJP. Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte took part in the discussion.

The Mizo language was declared the official language of Mizoram in 1974. PTI CORR NN