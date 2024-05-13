After 4 phases of polling, BJP left with 0% chance: Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that after the four phases of election, BJP is left with "zero per cent" chance to form the government.

"After 4 phases, the public has made '4' disappear from BJP's claim of 400 and now only double zero is left for the double-engine people. BJP's chances of forming the government are 00 per cent," he said in a post on X.

"In the upcoming three phases also, people will vote with more enthusiasm than in the four phases to defeat BJP and form the INDIA bloc government. The public will vote against BJP till the last phase on June 1st. The public making INDIA bloc win," he said. PTI ABN ABN VN VN VN