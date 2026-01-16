After 5-day cold wave streak, slight respite for Delhi as temp rises; AQI likely to worsen

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) After experiencing five consecutive days of cold wave conditions, Delhi saw a slight improvement in temperatures on Friday, although the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius for Saturday and issued a yellow alert for dense fog. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 7 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. "Looking ahead, minimum temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually from January 17 to January 20, with light winter rainfall activity likely over the next few days," Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said.

He further added that another cold spell is forecast between January 23 and January 26, when temperatures are expected to dip again to icy levels.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 3.3 notches below normal, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, around three notches above normal. Among other stations, Palam recorded a minimum of 4.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while Lodhi Road also logged 4.7 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal. The Ridge station reported a relatively higher minimum of 6.0 degrees Celsius, though it was still 3.5 degrees Celsius below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 4.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. In terms of maximum temperatures, Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road logged 21.6 degrees Celsius, the Ridge reported 21.0 degrees Celsius, and Palam had a lower maximum of 19.0 degrees Celsius. Dense fog conditions were observed in the early morning hours. Safdarjung reported the lowest visibility of 150 metres at 8 am, which improved to 300 metres by 8.30 am. At Palam, visibility dropped to 150 metres at 7.30 am before improving to 300 metres at 8 am. The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 354 in the evening. A total of 31 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while three stations fell into the 'severe' category and five stations reported 'poor' air quality. Anand Vihar was the worst-hit area with an AQI of 408, and Pusa also remained one of the most polluted stations, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app. According to the Air Quality Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is likely to enter the 'severe' category between January 17 and January 18. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. The Decision Support System (DSS) assessment indicates that Delhi's transport sector contributed up to 15 per cent to overall pollution levels, while peripheral industries accounted for 12.2 per cent. Waste burning contributed 1.3 per cent, construction activities 1.9 per cent, and the residential sector 3.6 per cent. Among NCR districts, Jhajjar emerged as the biggest contributor at 21.6 per cent, followed by Bhiwani at 5.6 per cent, Rohtak at 4.9 per cent, Sonipat at 2.4 per cent, and Gurugram at 1.5 per cent. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality showed a worsening trend, officials said. "Forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD and IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi's average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the severe category in the coming days," a senior official said. While GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were revoked on January two after a temporary improvement in air quality, several preventive and control measures under GRAP Stages one and two continue to remain in force. Under GRAP, air quality is categorised as 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), 'severe' (401-450) and 'severe plus' (above 450). In the morning, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category at 348, with 33 stations recording 'very poor' air quality, four stations in the 'poor' category, and one in the 'severe' range. Pusa recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 403. On Thursday, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest January minimum since 2023. Palam reported a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the lowest since 2010. PTI SGV SGV MPL MPL