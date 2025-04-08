After 8-year wait, MP govt officials and employees to be promoted en masse: CM

Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that an important decision regarding the pending promotions of officials and employees will be taken soon which will benefit about four lakh government staffers.

Admitting that a blockage held up promotions for the last eight years, Yadav lamented that many officers and employees awaiting career progression retired from service.

"This blockage will be removed. Discussions were held in more than 12 meetings at the Chief Minister's level regarding promotions," he said in a statement.

Yadav said the government found a solution to the issue of promotions after discussing with ministers.

"Officers and employees of the state will be promoted soon. An important decision will be taken in this regard in a Cabinet meeting soon in the interest of officers and employees, which will benefit about four lakh officers and employees," he said.

The promotions of the officials and employees in the MP government were stopped following a High Court order about the reservation roster. PTI ADU NSK