After absconding for 25 years, Delhi Police nabs murder accused from Bihar

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 50-year-old man, on the run for 25 years after allegedly murdering a co-worker in north Delhi's Roop Nagar in 2000, was arrested from Bihar, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Satish Yadav -- declared a proclaimed offender in October 2000 -- was traced to his native village in Darbhanga district after a series of targeted raids across multiple states, he said.

A police team was recently reviewing unsolved cases when the inquest into the Roop Nagar murder was found to be pending.

According to police, the murder came to light on February 6, 2000, when a PCR call led police to a house in Malkaganj, where the victim, Sajan Singh, was found dead on a bed with severe neck injuries inflicted with an axe lying nearby.

"Statements of Ajay, a 19-year-old co-worker living with the two men, indicated that Sajan and Satish had quarrelled a day earlier over food expenses. Sajan had allegedly slapped Satish, who threatened revenge. The next morning, Sajan was found dead and Satish had disappeared," the officer said.

Despite extensive searches, Satish managed to evade the police for decades, shifting between Kolkata, Assam and various locations in Bihar.

After the case file resurfaced, there were renewed efforts to trace the accused.

Based on specific inputs about Satish's possible presence in his native village in Bihar, a raiding team reached Darbhanga on December 7 to nab the suspect.

"A man helped Satish to flee, but the team overpowered him, and he was apprehended," the officer said.

During interrogation, Satish confessed that he attacked Sajan with an axe in a fit of rage following the quarrel. He claimed he fled Delhi the same day and spent the next 25 years moving from one state to another.