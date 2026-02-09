After agreement with VBA, Cong's Sonkamble, Utge become Latur mayor, deputy mayor

Latur, Feb 9 (PTI) Congress' Jayshree Sonkamble and Snehal Utge were elected unopposed as mayor and deputy mayor of Latur Municipal Corporation on Monday after the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi withdrew its nominees.

The VBA withdrew from the race after an agreement was reached with the Congress under which the Prakash Ambedkar-led outfit will get the deputy mayor's post after two-and-half years.

Of the 70 electoral wards in the city, the Congress won 43, followed by the BJP (22) and VBA, which got four seats. One seat was won by the Nationalist Congress Party.

The election process took place at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall of the Municipal Corporation under district collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge.