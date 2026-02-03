After Ajit Pawar's death, Sunetra Pawar gets guardian minister charge of Pune, Beed

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Tuesday appointed the guardian minister of Beed and Pune districts, posts previously held by her late husband Ajit Pawar.

She was sworn in as the deputy chief minister last week, following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Pune district.

The late NCP chief had held the portfolios of Finance, State Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare. He also served as the guardian minister of Pune and Beed.

After taking the oath, all portfolios held by Ajit Pawar, except for finance, were allocated to Sunetra Pawar.

According to an official order, Sunetra Pawar has been appointed as the guardian minister of the two districts.

With this appointment, Sunetra Pawar has become the third woman to serve as Beed guardian minister after Vimal Mundada and Pankaja Munde, who held the post from 2004 to 2009 and 2014 to 2019, respectively.