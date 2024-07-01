After awarding train drivers for bravery, Railways issues advisory barring others to emulate them

New Delhi, June 28 (PTI) The East Central Railway has issued an advisory to the concerned departments to counsel train drivers not to leave engines unmanned under any circumstances, referring to a case in which the crew fixed the fault of their train at a bridge and earned monetary awards.

The incident took place on June 20 when train no 05497 (Narkatiaganj- Gorakhpur Express) developed some snag on a rail bridge between Valmikinagar and Paniahwa in Bihar.

Both the driver and the assistant driver got out of the engine, crawled along the edge of the bridge to reach the spot that developed snag and caused leakage in air pressure. They fixed the fault and started off the train.

The video of the incident went viral on the social media after which the Divisional Railway Manager issued a written acknowledgement on the same day, saying that the crew showed indomitable courage to fix the problem of drop of pressure of the engine and awarded Rs 10,000 each to both of them.

However, five days later on June 25, the Chief Electrical Loco Engineer of East Central Railway issued an advisory to the concerned departments to counsel loco pilots "to strictly implement General Rule 4.61 which clearly says loco pilots cannot leave the engine during duty period".

It further says that sometimes if a train develops some fault and stops at such a place where it is not possible for the driver to reach the defective spot to repair it, in such a situation, the driver can discuss the issue with the concerned officers and ask for another locomotive to assist and resolve the problem.

The advisory reiterated that all crew must be told to follow this rule. PTI JP KSS KSS