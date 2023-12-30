After becoming JD(U) president, Nitish back in Patna, gets rousing welcome

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) A rousing welcome was accorded here on Saturday to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar upon his return from Delhi where he had been unanimously elected as the national president of the JD(U).

A large number of JD(U) workers had reached the airport, braving frosty weather, raising slogans to the effect that Nitish was the leader the nation awaited.

Chants of "desh ka neta kaisa ho Nitish Kumar jaisa ho" rent the air as the septuagenarian leader emerged, accompanied by close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' who stepped down as national president to make way for the de facto leader.

Kumar acknowledged the gesture of party workers, who showered flower petals in his direction, as he walked several hundred paces in the midst of the crowd before getting into his car.

While Kumar has called the shots ever since the party came into being two decades ago, it is only the second occasion when he has assumed the charge of the national president, the first time being in 2016 when he succeeded Sharad Yadav.

The latest development comes at a crucial time, with just over a couple of months left for the Lok Sabha polls, in which Kumar had vowed to defeat the mighty BJP, his former ally in Bihar, by bringing together opposition parties from across the country.

While repeatedly asserting that he had "no personal ambitions" like being named convener or prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, the longest-serving CM of Bihar has nonetheless dropped ample hints that he was bracing to take his political endeavour beyond the frontiers of the state in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

An announcement has been made that to press for a nationwide caste census, a step in the direction of which was made by the caste survey in Bihar, the JD(U) supremo will be undertaking a "yatra" which will be commencing from adjoining Jharkhand next month.

The party's principal national general secretary and spokesman KC Tyagi had on Friday told reporters in Delhi that the JD(U) considered Nitish Kumar "ideological Prime Minister (vicharon ke Pradhan Mantri)" in, perhaps, the clearest assertion of the fact that the leader was looking forward to playing a central role in national politics.

The political resolution adopted by the party at its national executive meeting, where Kumar got elected as the national president, also sang paeans to its leader's "better experience in running a coalition" and called upon "bigger parties" in INDIA coalition to show "a big heart" and acknowledge that the presence of the Bihar CM in the camp was the BJP's "biggest worry". PTI NAC SOM