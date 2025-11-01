After becoming UT in 1956, Delhi set out to make tourism accessible for all

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) When Delhi became a Union Territory in 1956, the Centre planned to make tourism accessible for all by transforming the national capital into a cultural and tourism hub by developing its key heritage sites, public amenities and rest houses to attract visitors.

Delhi attained Union Territory status on this day 69 years ago – on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of Indian states.

An archival record from July 1956, accessed by PTI, shows that the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) and the Union Ministry of Transport approved several schemes under the second Five-Year Plan for tourism development in Delhi.

The project focused on creating public amenities and visitor facilities around the heritage and recreational sites such as Qutab, Suraj Kund, Tughlaqabad, Hauz Khas and Okhla -- marking some of the earliest coordinated efforts to promote tourism in post-Independence Delhi.

The document, issued by the Delhi Secretariat, includes detailed proposals for building pavilions, canteens, parking lots, gardens, rest houses and drinking water facilities.

It also includes plans for developing the lake at Hauz Khas and creating a low-income group rest house with 25 beds at Tughlaqabad, indicating efforts to make tourism accessible for all.

According to the records, the Centre financed projects such as the Qutab pavilion, canteen, car park and cloakrooms with a budget of Rs 1.02 lakh, Suraj Kund's development with an outlay of Rs 56,000, and similar works at Tughlaqabad, Hauz Khas and Okhla, bringing the total allocation to Rs 6.02 lakh.

Some provisions were also made for the development of spas in Delhi at Sona, with details finalised by the transport ministry, according to records.

Delhi, now officially known as the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, is both a city and a Union Territory that houses New Delhi, the national capital.

The city lies along the Yamuna River, extending mostly to its western bank, and shares its borders with Uttar Pradesh to the east and Haryana on the other three sides.

Historically, Delhi has been the heart of power and culture for centuries. It served as the capital for several dynasties – from the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal Empire to the British.

Its strategic location along the ancient trade routes and its political centrality made it a natural choice for India's capital after Independence.

In 1911, the British shifted their capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi, recognising its historical importance and geographical advantage in governing northern and central India.

Today, Delhi inherits a rich legacy of history, architecture, and culture. The city is home to UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb, and embodies a blend of ancient heritage with modern urban life -- representing India's evolution from its imperial past to a vibrant democracy. PTI SHB APL APL ARI ARI