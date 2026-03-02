After being on the run for 10 months, man held from Gujarat in Rs 17 lakh job fraud case

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) A man was arrested from Gujarat after being on the run for 10 months in a job fraud case, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Narendra Manguruji Maundekar had allegedly cheated retired railway officer Jayprakash Tamore (64) of Rs 17 lakh after promising a job in ONGC for the complainant's son, the Mahim police station official said.

"Maundekar and co-accused Sandeep Jadhav posed as senior officials of the organisation. They claimed they had helped several persons to get jobs. After Tamore paid Rs 17 lakh in instalments in 2016, his son was called for a medical exam and assured of an appointment letter soon," he said.

However, there was no movement on the job front in nine years. The refund cheque Maundekar gave to Tamore, if the job did not materialise, bounced, after which case was registered in May 2025 for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Maundekar, Jadhav and Yashoda Maundekar were named in the FIR.

"Narendra Maundekar was held from Gujarat. He has confessed to cheating Tamore. Probe is on to find out if they duped more persons using this modus operandi," the official added. PTI ZA BNM