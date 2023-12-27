After being removed from BJP post, Anupam Hazra claims reinstatement proposal from party with riders

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Hours after his removal from the position of BJP national secretary, Anupam Hazra asserted in a cryptic social media post that he had received a message indicating reinstatement upon acceptance of certain conditions.

Known for his critical stance towards the Bengal BJP unit, Hazra had voiced dissent over the party's decisions and policies in the state for the past two years.

"I received a message three hours after my removal stating that everything will return to normal if I agree to specific conditions," wrote Hazra on his Facebook page.

Talking to reporters, Hazra said, "I am heading to the Himalayas for a two-day vacation. Upon my return on the third day, I will express my thoughts." The decision to relieve him of his post was announced late last night, hours after BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded their day-long whirlwind tour of the state to assess the party's readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hazra was notably absent from the organisational meetings chaired by Shah and Nadda, though it remains unclear whether he was invited to these gatherings.

While refraining from commenting on his removal, Hazra, a former TMC MP who joined the BJP in 2019, received support from his former party with TMC MP Satabdi Roy saying, "He did the right thing by exposing corruption and mismanagement within the Bengal BJP." The West Bengal BJP declined to comment on the decision, attributing it to the central leadership. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, known for clashes with Hazra, said, "The party had bestowed responsibilities upon him and has now relieved him of those. What more can we say?" Another state BJP leader said the central leadership's decision was a message against dissidents within the party. "Despite numerous warnings, Hazra continued making remarks against the state leadership, causing embarrassment to the party. Thus, the party decided to take action," said the BJP leader who refused to be named.

Last year, former state president Dilip Ghosh, critical of the Bengal BJP leadership, was removed from the post of party's national vice-president.

Over the past year, the BJP in Bengal has grappled with internal strife and protests, primarily due to organisational changes implemented across various parts of the state.

After the 2021 assembly poll defeat, the state unit has been working to maintain party cohesion, especially since several prominent figures, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh, and seven legislators, shifted to the TMC following the assembly elections. The BJP had initially won 77 seats but lost two in bypolls, reducing its official tally to 75. PTI PNT MNB