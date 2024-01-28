After Bihar, similar situation will unfold in other states: Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh minister and BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal on Sunday claimed a situation similar to Bihar will be seen in other (non-BJP) states in future.

"The entire country will be coming under an umbrella as works being done under BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's leadership are aimed at the development of common people, the poor, labourers, youths and women. Therefore everyone wants to be associated with BJP and Modi ji," the School Education Minister told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Later in the day, he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time.

Agrawal further said, "Currently, it is Bihar, but in the coming days, a similar situation will be (seen) in other states (apparently referring to the ones ruled by regional parties)".

Reacting to the political development in Bihar, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the way the Nitish Kumar-led government was functioning, it (the switch to NDA) was expected.

"It is 'loktantra' (democracy), not anyone's 'ghar tantra', he said, apparently referring to dynastic politics. PTI TKP NSK