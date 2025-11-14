After Bihar sweep, BJP claims next is West Bengal; TMC stands ground, says 'bring it on'

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) A thumping verdict in Bihar on Friday turbocharged the BJP's engines and saw the party declare West Bengal as "next", drawing an unfazed TMC's sharp "bring it on" retort as it insisted that the state's political chemistry is distinct and predicted a bigger mandate for Mamata Banerjee in 2026.

The duel between the two sides exploded on X as the NDA swept Bihar, registering either a win or lead close to 200 of the 243 seats, with the BJP posting an astonishing 95 per cent strike rate and emerging as the single largest party, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive imprint on the campaign.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress and three Left parties, was left struggling to cross the 35-seat threshold despite pre-poll projections favouring Tejashwi Yadav.

Sensing a political tailwind, the BJP's West Bengal unit swiftly ramped up its rhetoric.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the "massive wave" from Bihar would now sweep into the neighbouring state.

"This massive wave of public support in Bihar will also reach West Bengal. The people of Bengal want to be freed from the curse of Trinamool," he wrote on X, even mimicking Kolkata Metro announcements, "Next station; platform on the left", alongside a photo of Kalighat station, home turf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Bengal wants to become the best in India again 2026 Election. The end of Trinamool," Bhattacharya declared.

With senior BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh already sounding the "Bengal is next" bugle early in the day and his "brace for the worst" warning for Mamata Banerjee finding resonance in statements of local saffron grandstanders like Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, termed the Bihar mandate an "electrifying moment for democracy and development", attributing the NDA's big win to Modi's welfare, infrastructure and "Nari Shakti" outreach.

He asserted that Bengal would witness a "spectacular" saffron surge next year.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, invoking his 'Mission Bengal' theme, added a sharper edge: "Now the time comes to clean up the jungles of Bengal," he wrote, signalling a heightened campaign.

But the TMC, battle-tested and combative, countered with scorched-earth rhetoric.

The party's "Bring it on" post was accompanied by an old video of Mamata Banerjee warning, "It is not easy to play with us." Then came the heavyweight counterattack.

"@BJP4India, you slink into Bengal, groveling for votes, after branding our sacred land 'a state of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.' To a party that wallows in such despicable slander, we hurl one searing question: Have you no shame at all? In 2026, the people of Bengal will democratically crush your arrogance underfoot and send you crawling back in disgrace. You are not welcome here, and you never will be," the TMC said on X.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed any possibility of Bihar's verdict influencing Bengal's political course.

"That is Bihar's equation. It has no connection with Bengal; With 250+ seats, Mamata Banerjee will become chief minister again," he asserted.

He added that the results once again exposed the Congress' inability to confront the BJP effectively.

Ghosh also warned of alleged upcoming "conspiracies" involving the BJP and the Election Commission.

"Trinamool's movement will continue. Through close public outreach, Trinamool will foil all the BJP's conspiracies," he said.

Mocking the BJP's attempt to intimidate Bengal using Bihar as an example, Ghosh wrote, "You cannot win people's love by hurting the rights and self-respect of Bengal and simply pointing to another state." He also claimed that Bihar itself follows "Mamata Banerjee's development model", adding, "Here, whether winter, summer or monsoon, Mamata Banerjee is the people's trust." As both camps locked horns within hours of the Bihar verdict, the opening shots of the 2026 Bengal battle grew unmistakably louder, one side buoyed by fresh electoral wind, the other standing tall, signalling it is ready for the fight ahead.