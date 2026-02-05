After BJP MLA's objection, Ahmedabad civic body withdraws Rs 32 cr slaughterhouse plan

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Thursday announced the rollback of a Rs 32 crore provision in its 2026-27 draft budget for a new slaughterhouse following strong opposition from a BJP MLA.

In the draft budget presented by the AMC, there was a proposal to construct a "new state-of-the-art slaughterhouse" in the city's outskirts at a cost of Rs 32 crore and shift the existing civic-body run abattoir in Geeta Mandir area to this new facility upon completion.

As per the draft budget, around 15,882 square metres of land in Shahwadi-Behrampura was earmarked for the new slaughterhouse, which was to be in line with guidelines of the Supreme Court and as well as the state and Central government for such facilities.

The plan included round-the-clock availability of doctors, an antemortem inspection room, chilling facilities and air-conditioned vehicles for transporting animals.

It also proposed "modern slaughter units for both small and big cattle", a rendering plant as well as an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for treatment of blood and waste with the aim of making it an environmentally compliant and hygienic facility.

Soon after the budget was presented by municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, BJP MLA from Ellisbridge Amit Shah objected to the plan claiming it was against his party's ideology.

In a written message to the municipal commissioner on Wednesday, Shah, a former mayor, demanded that the allocation be withdrawn before the budget is finalised by the Standing Committee.

"I am against the proposal of building a new slaughterhouse because it is totally against the BJP's ideological stance. When I was the mayor, a similar proposal had come from the administration saying the Centre has allocated funds for it. Despite the pressure, I had not accepted it. This time too, I am sure my party's leadership will not give their approval for this work," Shah told reporters.

On Thursday, civic chief Pani announced the proposal has been withdrawn because of its "sensitive" nature.

"This proposal was about shifting the slaughterhouse from the present location to Behrampura, not constructing a new one. We have informed the standing committee about our decision to withdraw the proposal. Standing committee is also of the same opinion," Pani said.

"That was a misunderstanding. We were just following the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment. That is why there was a proposal to shift it outside of the city. But, since it is a sensitive issue, the proposal has been withdrawn." he said. PTI PJT PD BNM