After BJP's first list, MLAs not on it, aspirants rush to meet Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Several BJP MLAs and ticket aspirants on Monday rushed to Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the party released its first list of 99 candidates a day earlier for the November 20 assembly polls.

These include MLA Devayani Pharande from Nashik Central assembly seat amid speculation that she may be replaced. The BJP has five MLAs in Nashik district, four of whom figured in the first list.

Pharande reached Mumbai with some ex-corporators and supporters to boost chances of her candidature, party sources said.

"Sitting MLAs may be thinking they will not be renominated in case their names don't figure in the first list. It is not like that. The party is taking stock of the situation. An in-house analysis is underway. Based on it, the party will announce its next list," state minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said.

Among the MLAs whose names don't figure in the first list released on Sunday are Bharti Lavhekar from Varsova, Sunil Rane from Borivli and Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East.

Meanwhile, in Daund, where the BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Rahul Kul, its ally Ajit Pawar-led NCP raised objection.

"Kul won by a margin of just 700 votes in the 2019 polls. Daund has more NCP supporters. The decision should have been taken after discussion with local leaders," said NCP spokesperson Vaishali Nagawade.

She had unsuccessfully contested against Kul.

In Ratnagiri-Sangameshwar, BJP leader Bal Mane expressed disappointment over the constituency being given to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Shinde's close aide and state minister Uday Samant has won the seat last time and is expected to be fielded again.

"I have appealed to the people to share their views regarding whether they want a change or not. I will wait for their response and will plan accordingly. Some people have already told me that they want a change in this constituency this time," Mane told reporters. PTI ND BNM