After BJP's 'hey ignorant' insult of Kejriwal, Goa AAP invites ruling party to law and order debate

Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday challenged the BJP in Goa to a debate on law and order after the ruling party brushed aside Arvind Kejriwal's allegations on the issue with a "hey ignorant" jibe.

On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal took to X to claim that Goa had turned into a lawless state under BJP rule.

In response, the Goa BJP, through its official X account, said, "Hey ignorant, Stop talking about our state without knowing the facts. You ruined Delhi when you were in power. Now you're trying to destroy Punjab. Drugs are everywhere, crimes happen openly on the streets, corruption is growing, and mafia rule is getting stronger. Fix these problems." "We hope you're enjoying your new Sheeshmahal in Punjab, paid for by taxpayers' money. Stop wasting time commenting on our state," the BJP Goa said in reference to allegations of the AAP government in the northern state allotting a bungalow to Kejriwal.

In a press conference on Monday, AAP Goa unit president Amit Palekar challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Damodar Naik to an "open public debate on the law and order situation".

Palekar read out a list of crimes including gang wars, murders, harassment of tourists etc, adding that there was no control on the police machinery.

"The coastal belt of Calangute in North Goa is witnessing state-sponsored extortion by some individuals. AAP had given the list of people who are involved in extortion, but no action was taken against them," he said.

During the press conference, Palekar, to a prove a point on various irregularities afoot, even phoned a spa parlour in Panaji asking if a man could get a massage from a woman, with the person on the other end replying in the affirmative. PTI RPS BNM