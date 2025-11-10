Jaipur: Rajasthan Police on Monday sounded an alert to maintain heightened vigilance across the state following an explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma directed maximum police deployment at railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, religious places and other high-footfall areas in an advisory issued to all DCPs and SPs.

He also asked Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) to remain on high alert.

Sharma directed that all Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners personally supervise security arrangements and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

He also ordered close monitoring of CCTV footage at command centres to detect any suspicious activity promptly.

The DGP directed social media monitoring teams to remain alert and immediately counter any misleading or false information.

All Range IGPs and police commissioners have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the directives.